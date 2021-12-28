4,452,218 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,452,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,424,000. Owl Rock Capital comprises 5.8% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. 12,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,609. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.