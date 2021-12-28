Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 17,745 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 1.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 81,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 329,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45,855 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $22.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

