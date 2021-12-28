Abundance Wealth Counselors Decreases Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319,663 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 425.4% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 45,039 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

