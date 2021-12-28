PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,227,000 after buying an additional 1,246,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.