Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 27,021 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Sonos worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 60.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. 17,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,641. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

