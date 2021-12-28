Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $14.11 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 228,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after acquiring an additional 248,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,967,000.

BSCN stock remained flat at $$21.46 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 563,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

