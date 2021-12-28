Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post $325.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.21 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

PJT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,575. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. PJT Partners has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

