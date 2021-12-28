Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 1,414 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $16,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $5,515,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Rentals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.20.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,136. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.72 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

