PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 794 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.05. The company has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

