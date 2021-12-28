Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 67,066 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 2.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $34,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,637 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,890 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 174,854 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,478 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

DKS traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.74. 16,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,471. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

