Freemont Management S.A. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 42.7% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 269,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 80,665 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 176,550 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. 75,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,734,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

