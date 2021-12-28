Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Up to $14.98

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $15.77. Solo Brands shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on DTC. William Blair began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In other news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
