Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Up to $14.98

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $15.77. Solo Brands shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTC. William Blair began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

