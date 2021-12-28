Horizon Protocol Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $127,533.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.39 or 0.07913930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,037.61 or 0.99625544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053733 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

