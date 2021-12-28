Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $7.69

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.95. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

