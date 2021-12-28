ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $56.13

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.13, but opened at $57.80. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $56.67, with a volume of 63 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 200.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.