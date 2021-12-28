Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $17.16

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $15.84. Iris Energy shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 63 shares traded.

IREN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.