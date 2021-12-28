iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

