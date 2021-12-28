The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,350.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

SHW stock opened at $345.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $349.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

