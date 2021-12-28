Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Creative Planning increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.