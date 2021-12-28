Estate Counselors LLC Sells 70,476 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,476 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 48.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,430,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 109,031 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 238.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of -181.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

