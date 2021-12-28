LSV Asset Management Sells 40,353 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 808,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,353 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $169,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

NYSE SNA opened at $213.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.88 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.84 and a 200-day moving average of $218.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

