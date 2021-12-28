US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 723 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

