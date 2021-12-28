Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 20,336 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 112.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 0.6% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average is $87.34. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.