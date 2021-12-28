Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.88 and its 200-day moving average is $191.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.57 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.