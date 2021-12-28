Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $56.66 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 10.4% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators owned 1.08% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $56,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 99,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.