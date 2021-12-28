NewYorkCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,525.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $8,525.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00309108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

