Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $1,306.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,852.47 or 0.99647587 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 277.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 747,572,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.