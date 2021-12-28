Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.58.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,443,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.09. 1,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,227. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. Comerica has a 1 year low of $54.78 and a 1 year high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

