Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.74.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 62.3% during the third quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,292 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 156,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,786,804. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.