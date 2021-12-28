Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $324,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.