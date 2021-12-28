Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.70.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $384.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $1,237,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,215 shares of company stock worth $5,843,219. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

