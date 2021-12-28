Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Ciena posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $122,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,098 shares of company stock worth $2,779,053. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ciena by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $77.53.

Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

