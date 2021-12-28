Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.17. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 2,552 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,011,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.