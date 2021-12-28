Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TIIAY. Barclays downgraded Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

TIIAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 98,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,983. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

