Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 446.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Best Buy by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 34,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

