PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $433,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $297.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,254. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $275.91 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

