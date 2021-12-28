PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New $544,000 Investment in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sprott as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 16.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sprott by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Sprott by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sprott by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SII traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. 305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.11. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

