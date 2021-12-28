PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June comprises about 1.1% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned 1.90% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FJUN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,142. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82.

