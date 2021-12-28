QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $19.30 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Humana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Humana by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.34. 592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

