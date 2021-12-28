Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.41 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $718.01 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

