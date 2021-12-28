Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $884,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.19. 36,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,085. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.59. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $118.21.

