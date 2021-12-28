Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $350.69 or 0.00715334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $673,683.65 and approximately $541.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00059994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.84 or 0.07920077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00076701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,954.75 or 0.99856211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053430 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

