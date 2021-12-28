ZClassic Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.12 million and $34,562.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00317453 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00134522 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00088636 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

