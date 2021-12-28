Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,125 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 40.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

BMTC stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,231. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $926.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

