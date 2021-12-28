Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stake Lifted by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 38.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,642. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

