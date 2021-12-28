Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,834 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.39. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,456. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

