Riverstone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. DexCom makes up approximately 3.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded down $23.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.40. 6,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,370. The company’s 50-day moving average is $586.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.73. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total value of $271,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $12,241,333. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

