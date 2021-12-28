Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $1.54 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in F5 Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 139,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,134. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $243.46.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.09.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

