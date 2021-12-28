Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 1,415 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

Shares of PXD traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $185.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.