B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up to $81.71

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.71, but opened at $86.85. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $88.05, with a volume of 155 shares.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $190,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.